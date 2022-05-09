Dowling & Yahnke LLC Purchases 369,565 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 248.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,565 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $41,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.11. The stock had a trading volume of 119,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,599. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.67 and a 12-month high of $82.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.65.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

