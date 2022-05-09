Dowling & Yahnke LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,812 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $10,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBB traded down $5.93 on Monday, reaching $107.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,094. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.16. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $112.33 and a 12-month high of $177.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.118 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

