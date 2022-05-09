Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 1,048 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.8% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,513 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,649. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.24.

V traded down $9.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $193.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,930,178. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $369.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.91.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

