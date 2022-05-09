Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 2,467 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,641,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,372.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.96 per share, for a total transaction of $467,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,567,135. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.15 on Monday, hitting $79.53. 1,210,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,377,002. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.90 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

