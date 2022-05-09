Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 3,414 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $22,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,235,000 after buying an additional 52,412 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,794,000 after purchasing an additional 54,164 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,936,000 after purchasing an additional 52,686 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,587,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded down $21.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $387.93. 157,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,960. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $386.02 and a 1 year high of $559.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $484.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

