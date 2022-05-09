Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 526 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,994 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $247.51. The company had a trading volume of 140,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,856. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.81.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.