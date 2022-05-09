Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOCS. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

Shares of Doximity stock traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,880,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,546. Doximity has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $107.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average of $53.80.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 39.15%. Doximity’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $129,316.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $1,636,369.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,400 shares of company stock worth $1,931,240 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth approximately $5,948,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Doximity by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 158,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth $896,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Doximity during the 4th quarter worth $3,209,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

