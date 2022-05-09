DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Lowered to $16.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DKNG. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on DraftKings from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.15.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.71. DraftKings has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $64.58.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $5,266,460.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 295,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $5,202,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.