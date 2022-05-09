Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Cut to C$32.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on D.UN. National Bankshares lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.50 to C$28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.22.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded down C$1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$22.42. 102,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,883. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.98. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$21.21 and a twelve month high of C$30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$27.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.25.

In related news, Director Michael Cooper purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$28.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$860,073.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,760,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$365,817,773.34.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

