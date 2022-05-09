Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Duke Energy updated its FY22 guidance to $5.30-5.60 EPS.

NYSE DUK opened at $111.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.73. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,795. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Duke Energy by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.