DXdao 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $175,416.00 (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One DXdao coin can now be bought for about $623.75 or 0.02012517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DXdao has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. DXdao has a total market cap of $30.76 million and $175,416.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.28 or 0.00246109 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000207 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003447 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.00535664 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

