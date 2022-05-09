Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives $112.14 Average PT from Analysts

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DY. TheStreet lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1,195.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,918,000 after buying an additional 1,938,052 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,399,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,256,000 after purchasing an additional 76,044 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 12.9% during the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,099,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,309,000 after purchasing an additional 125,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,670,000 after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DY traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,668. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

