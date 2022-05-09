Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.87 and the highest is $3.94. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,529.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $10.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.66 to $12.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $5.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $42.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.32 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

EGRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.40. 1,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,554. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.31 and a 200-day moving average of $49.00. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $58.25.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

