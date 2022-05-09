eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Up 2.8%

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.23 and last traded at $50.19. 330,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 7,117,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.81.

Several analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.76.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,031,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,930,580,000 after purchasing an additional 150,255 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $783,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $742,151,000 after purchasing an additional 204,230 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $396,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $457,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

