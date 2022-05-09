Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.40-$4.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EIX traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,208,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,471. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.64. Edison International has a one year low of $54.14 and a one year high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.26. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Edison International by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

