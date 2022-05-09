Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 1,953 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the third quarter worth $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 40.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 51.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 1,736.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NYSE FTCH opened at $9.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 3.13. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average is $24.34.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The business had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

