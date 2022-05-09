Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 7,416 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Certara were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Certara by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Certara by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Certara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Certara by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Certara alerts:

In related news, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 125,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $2,521,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 90,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $2,188,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,352 shares of company stock worth $4,844,766 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CERT. Barclays reduced their price objective on Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of Certara stock opened at $19.15 on Monday. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $45.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average is $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Certara (Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.