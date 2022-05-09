Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 4,337.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

IGV opened at $285.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $325.20 and a 200-day moving average of $365.75. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

