Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,076 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 710.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 255,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 223,534 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $48.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.76.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.66%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.31.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

