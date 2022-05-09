Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $860,000 Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,165,000 after purchasing an additional 300,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,587,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,385,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,540,000 after buying an additional 23,954 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,289,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,338,000 after buying an additional 63,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,617,000 after buying an additional 438,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENPH. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.29.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $2,503,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $7,500,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $161.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.94. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

