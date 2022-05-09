Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 119 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNV. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.70.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $150.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.07. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $124.95 and a 52-week high of $169.32. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.82%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

