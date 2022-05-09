Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,550 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $809,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.9% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 142,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James set a $61.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $44.15 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.39 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 63.33%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

