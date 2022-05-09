Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 763 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3,566.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 98,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 95,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $98.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.90. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $94.64 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

