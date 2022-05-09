Egretia Price Down 21.3% Over Last 7 Days (EGT)

Egretia (EGT) traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Egretia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Egretia has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. Egretia has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $53,907.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,087.65 or 1.00304096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00102232 BTC.

Egretia Profile

Egretia (CRYPTO:EGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. Egretia’s official website is egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Egretia

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

