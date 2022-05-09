Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ELMD stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $106.66 million, a P/E ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 0.57. Electromed has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52.

Get Electromed alerts:

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Electromed had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.