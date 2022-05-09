Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,293 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 528,016 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $69,645,000 after acquiring an additional 190,435 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $6,482,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $39,447,000 after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,232 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $446,696.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,094,555 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $114.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $114.39 and a one year high of $148.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

