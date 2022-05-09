Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Endeavor Group.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.17 by 0.17. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of 1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.36 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 35.07.

Shares of Endeavor Group stock traded down 1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching 17.90. 2,884,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,972. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of 17.42 and a 1-year high of 35.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 27.03 and a 200-day moving average price of 29.06.

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 30,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.25, for a total value of 593,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at 895,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 7,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.09, for a total transaction of 142,774.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,058,922.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,510 shares of company stock worth $10,138,695 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDR. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

