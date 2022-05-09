Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Given a C$14.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$14.00 price target on Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Enerflex to a hold rating and set a C$8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Enerflex from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$10.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.75.

Shares of EFX opened at C$7.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$711.15 million and a P/E ratio of -37.76. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$6.25 and a 12-month high of C$11.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.21.

Enerflex ( TSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.42). The firm had revenue of C$321.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$274.68 million. Analysts predict that Enerflex will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.48%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

