Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enfusion Inc. is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ENFN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

ENFN traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.28. 232,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,305. Enfusion has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.17.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.52 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enfusion will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at $134,481,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth $104,180,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth $48,717,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enfusion by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,750,000 after acquiring an additional 131,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth $27,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Inc offers software-as-a-service for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

