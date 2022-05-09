EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EOG. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG stock traded down $14.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.94. 6,969,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,669,226. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $132.35. The company has a market cap of $69.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.57.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,032,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in EOG Resources by 691.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $277,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in EOG Resources by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,356,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $269,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in EOG Resources by 297.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,233,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $179,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.