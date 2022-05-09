EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,110,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 194,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,047,000 after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $347.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.78. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.08.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

