EQT Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

EQT has a dividend payout ratio of 8.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EQT to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

NYSE EQT opened at $41.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.97. EQT has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $45.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EQT will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,286,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $30.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EQT from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.09.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

