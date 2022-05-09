Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the lowest is $1.31 billion. Equifax posted sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year sales of $5.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $6.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.54.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 528,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,301,000 after buying an additional 65,400 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Equifax in the first quarter worth $1,267,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Equifax by 10.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Equifax by 4.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 101.2% in the first quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EFX traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.17. 23,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.14. Equifax has a 1-year low of $199.63 and a 1-year high of $300.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

