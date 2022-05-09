Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Raised to C$14.50

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EQX. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Equinox Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.83.

Shares of EQX opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90.

In other news, Director Gregory Smith sold 23,205 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total transaction of C$249,685.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 318,211 shares in the company, valued at C$3,423,950.36.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

