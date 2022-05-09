Eric Singer Sells 100,000 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) Director Eric Singer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 305,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,460.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Eric Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, Eric Singer sold 116,535 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,758,513.15.

Shares of ATEN stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.89. 1,138,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,123. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $14.65. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.95. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 20.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

