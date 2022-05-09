ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $60.56

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $60.56 and last traded at $60.83, with a volume of 230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.56.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ESE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.17 and a 200 day moving average of $78.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $177.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.17 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,970,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 790.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 22,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 19,753 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 16,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

