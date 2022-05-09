Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.80

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.84, with a volume of 92324 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.98.

The company has a market cap of C$297.85 million and a PE ratio of -12.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.52.

In related news, Director Michael Robert Myhill sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.20, for a total value of C$32,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,130,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,487,821.60. Insiders sold a total of 16,900 shares of company stock worth $37,007 in the last 90 days.

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the St. Andrew Goldfield project located at Eskay Creek; Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide project situated in the Golden Triangle; and Corey mineral claims located in the Skeena Mining division.

