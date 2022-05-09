Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.25

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.25 and last traded at $22.33, with a volume of 70 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.77.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.63.

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.54% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 85.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,374.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

