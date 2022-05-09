Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 73.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their target price on Etsy from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Etsy from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Etsy from $280.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.95.

ETSY opened at $86.38 on Monday. Etsy has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.38 and its 200-day moving average is $177.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.75.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $775,198.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $2,047,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,083,773.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,825 shares of company stock valued at $18,298,401. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank grew its position in Etsy by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

