Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.82 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $4.12 on Monday, hitting $35.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,343. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.63. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $167.40.

In other Everbridge news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,515.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVBG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.47.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

