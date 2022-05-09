Everest (ID) One Day Volume Hits $78,314.00

Everest (ID) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. In the last seven days, Everest has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Everest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular exchanges. Everest has a total market capitalization of $15.18 million and approximately $78,314.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Everest alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded down 92.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00021766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00180298 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.24 or 0.00578039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00035670 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,344.71 or 1.93501747 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.