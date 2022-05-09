EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVGO. Citigroup upped their price objective on EVgo from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in EVgo by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVGO traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $7.92. 53,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,038,475. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88. EVgo has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $19.59.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. Analysts forecast that EVgo will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

