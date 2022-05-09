ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of ExlService worth $9,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ExlService by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,948,000 after acquiring an additional 41,260 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1,550.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 30,575 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at about $684,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Narasimha Kini purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan acquired 1,263 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.04 per share, for a total transaction of $171,818.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,613 shares of company stock valued at $604,726. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $137.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.24 and a 200-day moving average of $132.63. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $154.98.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.12. ExlService had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

