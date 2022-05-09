Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EXPE. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $208.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $132.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Expedia Group has a one year low of $131.43 and a one year high of $217.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 114.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.13. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.59) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total value of $488,197.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $9,630,226.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,477 shares of company stock valued at $22,780,123. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,250,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $236,266,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,292,170,000 after buying an additional 1,200,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 833,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $136,543,000 after acquiring an additional 480,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,847,057,000 after acquiring an additional 469,338 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

