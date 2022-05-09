Expensify, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 9th (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify’s (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, May 9th. Expensify had issued 9,730,776 shares in its public offering on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $262,730,952 based on an initial share price of $27.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXFY shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $15.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.73. Expensify has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38). Equities analysts anticipate that Expensify will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

