Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.05-$8.30 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded down $12.23 on Monday, hitting $169.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $141.67 and a one year high of $228.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.45.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 97.40%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $199.13.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley acquired 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,646,000 after buying an additional 45,864 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 384,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,267,000 after acquiring an additional 54,088 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 378,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,791,000 after acquiring an additional 16,816 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 236,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

