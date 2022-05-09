Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.05-$8.30 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EXR stock traded down $12.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,359. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.45. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $141.67 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.22.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.40%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $199.13.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley acquired 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,924,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085 in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

