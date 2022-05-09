extraDNA Market Capitalization Hits $190,276.32 (XDNA)

extraDNA (XDNA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 432.9% higher against the dollar. extraDNA has a total market cap of $190,276.32 and approximately $22,007.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,441.97 or 0.98931792 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00045211 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.33 or 0.00233870 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00107137 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00133956 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $84.80 or 0.00266834 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00008964 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003928 BTC.

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

