EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.50 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.25% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on EZPW. StockNews.com began coverage on EZCORP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

EZPW stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $7.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,065. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.82. EZCORP has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $420.57 million, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 42.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in EZCORP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in EZCORP by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in EZCORP by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 149,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in EZCORP by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.

