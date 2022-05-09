Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.52-$1.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $570.00 million-$590.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $595.76 million.

FN stock traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.72. 247,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.20. Fabrinet has a one year low of $77.30 and a one year high of $126.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital began coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.25.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,570,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,924,000 after purchasing an additional 96,340 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,886,000 after buying an additional 76,035 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after buying an additional 63,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after buying an additional 62,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,946,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

